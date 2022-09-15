eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.
eGain Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.
About eGain
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.
