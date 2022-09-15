eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.00 million-$24.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.97 million. eGain also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.12-$0.15 EPS.

eGain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.38 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. eGain has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Get eGain alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised eGain from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eGain

About eGain

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 81.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.