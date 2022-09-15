Genshiro (GENS) Price Hits $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Genshiro (GENS) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Genshiro has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $334,778.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genshiro coin can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genshiro alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028978 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Genshiro

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.