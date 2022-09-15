First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a 200 day moving average of $250.75. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

