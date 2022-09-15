IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,051 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IAA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.
IAA Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE:IAA opened at $34.98 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.55.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAA (IAA)
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.