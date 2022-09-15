IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Position Lowered by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,051 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.06% of IAA worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IAA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,469,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IAA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:IAA opened at $34.98 on Thursday. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The company had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. IAA’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IAA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

