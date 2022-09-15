Vanilla 24 Hour Volume Reaches $17,169.00 (VNL)

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Vanilla has a market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00093971 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00030264 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00072629 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00021617 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001470 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00030631 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Vanilla Profile
Vanilla is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Vanilla Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
