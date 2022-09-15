Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $6.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.8 %

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $377.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $414.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.91.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

