Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.41.

ZS opened at $182.98 on Thursday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $125.12 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

