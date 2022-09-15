ZYX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.79 Million (ZYX)

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, ZYX has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One ZYX coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ZYX has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $21,017.00 worth of ZYX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- 1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002723 BTC.
- Ubricoin (UBN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CCUniverse (UVU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Martkist (MARTK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Diligence (IRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blue Baikal (BBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About ZYX
ZYX (CRYPTO:ZYX) is a coin. ZYX’s total supply is 222,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,894,442 coins. ZYX’s official website is zyx.network. ZYX’s official Twitter account is @zyx__network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ZYX
Receive News & Updates for ZYX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZYX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.