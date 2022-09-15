Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) PT Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 5.34.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

