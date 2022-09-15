Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

