Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Big Lots in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Big Lots’ current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Big Lots’ FY2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.09.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.19. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $7,586,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $7,553,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Big Lots by 104.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 359,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $11,993,000.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.30%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

