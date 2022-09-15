Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 2,292,656 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.85% of Mondelez International worth $740,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 312,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,427,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

