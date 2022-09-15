FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Major Shareholder Acquires $187,987.80 in Stock

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 68,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $187,987.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,495,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,473.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fundamental Global Gp, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FG Financial Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc purchased 94,574 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $340,466.40.

On Thursday, June 16th, Fundamental Global Gp, Llc bought 1,898,733 shares of FG Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.14.

FG Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. FG Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.74) million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FG Financial Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.