Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,258 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.06% of Deere & Company worth $1,345,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.56. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.