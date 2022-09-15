Capital World Investors Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253,258 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.06% of Deere & Company worth $1,345,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 26,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 30.1% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $360.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.56. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Read More
