Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.