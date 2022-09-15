Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) PT Raised to $56.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

CQP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after purchasing an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,293,000 after purchasing an additional 158,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 102,704 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

