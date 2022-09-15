Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Iris Energy Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Iris Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.