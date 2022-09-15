Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IRENGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

IREN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Iris Energy by 35.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,540 shares during the period. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

