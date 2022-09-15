KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on KemPharm from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

KemPharm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMPH opened at $6.08 on Thursday. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KemPharm ( NASDAQ:KMPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 309.50%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KemPharm will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KemPharm during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Stories

