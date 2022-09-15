S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,070,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,041,000 after purchasing an additional 311,951 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $351.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.01. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total transaction of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

