BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$138.00 Price Target at Raymond James

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$133.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.58.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 372,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,629,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

