Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,285,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,913,378 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.45% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $796,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $77.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

