Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $131,234.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Core & Main by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Core & Main by 5.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Core & Main by 8.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 52.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

