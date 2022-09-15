First National Bank of Omaha Purchases 1,514 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.07% of ExlService worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EXLS opened at $177.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.14 and a 12 month high of $179.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.41 and its 200-day moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Cowen raised their price target on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

ExlService Profile



ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

