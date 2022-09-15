First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 3,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.20, for a total transaction of $538,576.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,100.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $2,085,926 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.32. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.