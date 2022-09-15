TheStreet Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to C+

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.26. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 805,940 shares during the period. Finally, Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.