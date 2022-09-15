First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.96 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,456 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,673,000 after acquiring an additional 130,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $162.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.90. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.