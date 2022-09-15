First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 19,755 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.23% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 65,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 33,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 0.54. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Compass Point reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.