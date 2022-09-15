First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VEA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.09.

