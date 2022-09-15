First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.83 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Berry Global Group Price Performance
Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.
Berry Global Group Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)
- Murphy USA Outperforming Other Mid-caps, But Is It A Buy Now?
- Has 3M Reached the Point of Being so Bad It’s Good?
- Is This Medical Gear Maker Ready To Continue Its Rally?
- The Five (5) Hottest Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Q3 Earnings
- Has Take-Two Interactive Devolved into a One-Trick Pony?
Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.