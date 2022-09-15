First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.83 Million Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.56.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

