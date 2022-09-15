TheStreet Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to C+

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.
NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87.
Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.
