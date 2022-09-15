TheStreet Downgrades Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) to C+

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $969.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,222,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $233,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

