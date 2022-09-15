First National Bank of Omaha Makes New Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,388 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

