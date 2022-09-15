Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Issued By B. Riley

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lesaka Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.17). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 19.71%.

NASDAQ:LSAK opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44. Lesaka Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, provides fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company develops payment technologies to offers financial and value -added services to its customers.

