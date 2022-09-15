First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,217 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.08% of CNX Resources worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,745 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNX. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

