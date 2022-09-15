First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,968 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 87.89% and a negative net margin of 95.46%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.06) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 4190.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

