First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 2,192 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.09% of Littelfuse worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,742,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,682,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $222.68 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.71 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day moving average of $248.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

