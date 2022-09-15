Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 2.0 %

Humana stock opened at $458.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.34. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $504.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.39.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.