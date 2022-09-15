First National Bank of Omaha Sells 3,511 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Lamb Weston by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Trading Down 1.8 %

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE LW opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.71 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

