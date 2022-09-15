First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Pool by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Pool by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pool by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total value of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $330.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

