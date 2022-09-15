L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $393,000 Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,695 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $205.01 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.61.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.35.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

