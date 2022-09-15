First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.15 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $451,711,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MS opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day moving average is $84.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

