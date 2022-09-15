First National Bank of Omaha Sells 11,546 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,546 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $14,396,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $172.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $208.71.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

