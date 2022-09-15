MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MasTec by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MasTec by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $21,730,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.18.

MasTec Stock Up 1.3 %

MTZ opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average is $78.87. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $104.21.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

