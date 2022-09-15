L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $420,000 Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FV opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.