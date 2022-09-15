First National Bank of Omaha Cuts Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.05.

ATVI stock opened at $76.60 on Thursday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

