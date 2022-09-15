923 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $416.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.46 and its 200 day moving average is $432.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

