923 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $416.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $419.46 and its 200 day moving average is $432.79.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

