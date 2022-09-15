First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 800.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $222.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

See Also

