First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.18% of Dorman Products worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $84.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.54. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $122.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.