AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 0.6% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $139.55 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $149.92. The firm has a market cap of $246.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.