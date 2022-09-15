Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,058.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aspen Technology

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,611.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

AZPN stock opened at $227.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $229.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

