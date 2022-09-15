EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,934,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,179,000 after purchasing an additional 485,924 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,860,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,477,000 after acquiring an additional 246,666 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.07. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.